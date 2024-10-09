Dera Sacha Sauda chief's former jailer wins from Charkhi Dadri

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's former jailer Sunil Sangwan has won the Charkhi Dadri seat in Haryana as BJP candidate.

Sangwan, a former jail superintendent, defeated Congress' Manisha Sangwan by 1,957 votes.

Haryana went to polls on October 5, while the results were declared on Tuesday.

Sangwan had quit from his post recently taking voluntary retirement.

He last served in Gurugram district and joined the BJP ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls.

He is the son of former MLA and ex-minister Satpal Sangwan.

Sunil Sangwan, during his tenure, served as superintendent of many jails, including the Sunaria jail in Rohtak for five years, where Dera chief is lodged.

Last week, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail on a 20-day parole granted by the Haryana government.

Singh has been serving a 20-year sentence since 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist in 2002.

Singh was let out on parole quite a few times while Sangwan was Sunaria jail superintendent.