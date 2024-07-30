DERC frames new regulations for solving grievances of electricity consumers

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The national capital's power regulator DERC has framed new regulations for solving grievances of the city's electricity consumers, providing for help desks, three tier redressal mechanism and automatic transfer of complaints among other steps.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has prepared a draft "Guidelines for Establishment of the Forum and the Ombudsman for Redressal of Grievances of Electricity Consumers Regulations, 2024" and invited objections and suggestions of the stakeholders on it, Rajesh Dangi, secretary of the Commission, said in a statement.

The new regulations aim to provide a more efficient and consumer-friendly grievance redressal mechanism and streamline its process, he said.

The draft regulations introduce a three tier grievance redressal mechanism, including Internal Consumer Grievances Redressal Cell (ICGRC), Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) and Ombudsman, said the statement.

All the three fora will set up help desks to facilitate consumer grievances submission. If a consumer is dissatisfied by the ICGRC disposal by his case, provisions exist in the regulations whereby the discoms will apprise him of the option of automatic transfer of the case to the CGRF without the need of any fresh paperwork, it said.

The regulations direct the forum to finalise the cases in a time bound manner. The compliance of the orders passed is required to be done within specific period.

The defaulting party may face penal action from the Commission in case of default, it said.

The regulations also provide for online streaming of live proceedings and video recordings. The option to choose the method of hearing solely rests with the consumer, it added.