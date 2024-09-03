DERC likely to miss announcement of power tariff as new members yet to take charge

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) For the fourth year running, the national capital power regulator DERC is likely to miss announcement of a new power tariff for the city due to delay in two new members of the panel taking charge, sources said on Monday.

The Delhi government and LG Office have been blaming each another for the delay, sources claimed.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announces a new tariff after an elaborate consultation process involving hearings with stakeholders, including the consumers and power companies that takes months.

The Supreme Court in November last year formed a committee to select two members of the three-membered Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

In March this year, the committee recommended the names of Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar, as protem members of the DERC.

The sources said the power department sent the files for the approval of the Lt governor and the chief minister.

The chief minister's office (CMO) said in April that since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was under judicial custody, it was unable to seek instructions from him, and it returned the file for the oath of office by the newly selected members.

After the approval of Delhi LG, the two protem members were appointed in August. However, the sources said they are yet to take oath of office as mandated by the Electricity Act 2003 and DERC (salary allowances and other conditions of service of the chairman and members) Rules 2001.

The file of oath of the new members was sent to Delhi's power minister on August 8 and it is still pending, they claimed.

Delhi government sources said the file came last week but there are "some irregularities" that are being examined by the power minister.

Once all issues are clarified, "due action" will be taken in the matter , they said.

A senior power department of official said, "The delay in new members taking charge due to lack of clarity over oath, was hindering functioning of the DERC, including announcement of new annual power tariff." Power tariff of Delhi has not been issued since 2021-22 and the Union Power Ministry has raised concern over it, he said.