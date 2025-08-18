Derecognise AAP: SAD chief Badal to EC over Sisodia's remarks on Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday appealed to the Election Commission to derecognise AAP, accusing it of seeking to secure an electoral victory in the 2027 Punjab assembly polls through "corrupt, unconstitutional and illegal means aimed at disturbing the peace in the State".

Badal was referring to the purported remarks of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The leaders of the Congress, the BJP and the SAD on August 16 posted a video clip on their social media handles in which Sisodia purportedly made the controversial remarks during AAP's women's wing leadership training programme on August 13.

"2027 ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagra, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?" he allegedly said.

The SAD president, in a letter to the chief election commissioner, said Sisodia had allegedly "incited" the AAP cadre to indulge in "corrupt and violent practices" during a recent party meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora.

He said Sisodia had, in a speech on the occasion, encouraged the AAP cadre to go all out and engage in "falsehoods, deceptive promises, illegal gratification of voters and even violence to influence the electoral outcome in Punjab".

He said that such utterances called for immediate action.

The SAD president also submitted that Punjab had endured a decade of militancy, from which it emerged through concerted efforts, including those led by leaders such as Late Sant Harchand Singh Longowal and Parkash Singh Badal, who fostered communal harmony amongst its populace.

"External elements like Manish Sisodia are now propelling the state towards anarchy and communal discord by exhorting AAP cadres to adopt violent measures to prevail in forthcoming elections," he alleged.

He said an FIR should be registered against Sisodia for offences under the Representation of People's Act.

Badal said such conduct qualified as a corrupt practice and warranted disqualification from contesting elections under Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which provides for disqualification upon conviction for offences including those under Sections 123(1), 123(2) and 123(3A) of the RPA, 1951, or other specified enactments, for a period ranging from six years or more.

He said the conduct was also in violation of the guidelines issued by the ECI in exercise of powers under Article 324 of the Constitution for the registration of political parties which states that the party will not in any manner promote or instigate or participate in violence.