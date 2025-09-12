Derek O’Brien questions Rashtrapati Bhavan protocol after PM's arrival announced at VP swearing-in

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday raised a question as to whether it was for the first time that the arrival of a prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was announced after Narendra Modi reached the venue to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

"Is this a first? At swearing-in of VP at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, PM walked down main aisle at 10 am. His arrival was announced: 'Ladies & Gentlemen, the Hon. Prime Minister of India' (in Hindi). Usually isn’t an announcement made, and all stand, only for the President of India?" O'Brien said in a post on X.

Sources aware of the protocol at the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that though the entry of the Prime Minister and Vice President for ceremonial occasions at the Presidential Estate is usually not announced, there have been instances before when this has been done.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at Gantantra Mandap, which was earlier known as Durbar Hall.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan, 67, took the oath in English in the name of God.