Dermatologist arrested for sexually harassing woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) A dermatologist was arrested for "sexually harassing" a 21-year-old woman who visited his clinic here for a consultation, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 18 at around 7.30 pm, when the woman visited Dr Praveen (56) for treatment of a skin infection.

According to her complaint, the doctor allegedly misbehaved with her physically and sexually during the consultation.

“He spoke to me for about 30 minutes, hugged me under the pretext of conversation, and touched me inappropriately,” the FIR stated.

The woman alleged that he also kissed her several times and forced her to undress under the pretext of examination.

She claimed he suggested booking a hotel room to meet her later and asked her to "cooperate".

"Usually, my father accompanies me for treatment, but since he was busy with work this time, I went alone. Taking advantage of this situation, the doctor harassed me," she told police in the FIR.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ashok Nagar police station, and Dr Praveen was arrested, police said. PTI AMP SSK