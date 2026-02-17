Dermatologist hangs self at his govt quarter in Ajmer

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old dermatologist posted at a government hospital in Ajmer's Kekri allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his official residence on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Ashok Kumar Meena, a resident of Tonk district. He had been serving at the hospital for the past one year, they said.

Dr Meena's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his official residential quarter on Tuesday. Hospital staff broke open the door with the help of locals after repeated knocks went unanswered, the police said.

He took a leave sick leave on Monday and was supposed to report at the hospital at 2 pm on Tuesday, but he did not. When repeated calls went unanswered, the hospital staff went to his quarter.

Earlier in the day, Dr Meena had posted a WhatsApp status stating: "Patients will not be seen, please avoid unnecessary calls." The body was brought down and shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated, the police said. PTI SDA NB NB