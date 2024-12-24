Derogatory comments row: K'taka Minister Hebbalkar dares BJP's Ravi to take oath before god

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 24 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who has accused MLC C T Ravi of making derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council, on Tuesday challenged the BJP leader to come to Dharmasthala and take 'Pramaana' (oath) in the presence of the deity, to speak the truth.
Ravi has denied Hebbalkar's allegation, terming it "false".
"I have devotion and faith in god. He (Ravi) has said several times that he did not use derogatory words. Let's keep the law on one side, the law will take its course. This is not a challenge, I don't even expect a response from a person like him... he is trying to mislead the people, his party workers and leaders," Hebbalkar said.
Addressing reporters here, the Minister said, "You believe in god C T Ravi, Dharmasthala is very close to your native, people across the state believe that Dharmasthala and lord Manjunatha there is another name for Dharma, make a Pramaana (take an oath) on lord Manjunatha and tell the truth.
You come there along with your wife, I will come with my family. You have raised a question of morality, if you have morality come there." Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while. He was arrested on the same day and taken in a police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, following a complaint by Hebbalkar.
The Karnataka High Court on December 20 ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench directed Ravi to cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning.
Dharmasthala on the banks of the Nethravati river in Dakshina Kannada district, has an 800 years old history. According to legends here, anyone who utters a lie in front of lord Manjunatha will face severe consequences. PTI KSU ROH
