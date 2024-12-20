Derogatory language against minister: BJP leader Ravi gets HC respite amid raging political slugfest

Belagavi/Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP MLC C T Ravi on Friday got a respite from the High Court of Karnataka, a day after his arrest, following allegations that he used a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, which had resulted in a political showdown and slugfest between the saffron party and ruling Congress in the state.

The High Court ordered immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench of Justice M G Uma asked Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Ravi, who is a former minister and ex-BJP national general secretary, was being shifted to Bengaluru by road, on the orders of a Court in Belagavi, when he got information about the HC order.

Reacting to the HC order, Ravi, speaking to reporters in Davangere, said, "truth has triumphed", and maintained that allegations against him were false.

"In a case that is baseless and that doesn't even come under the ambit of the police station, I was arrested without even serving a notice. There was an attempt to harass me mentally as I was taken around four districts and more than 50 villages overnight. I was attacked physically by the Congress government using the police," he said, as he thanked party workers and leaders for their support.

However, Hebbalkar earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, sticking to her allegations, said she was in "great shock and sadness" following the incident.

The minister said the derogatory word was used against her repeatedly and humiliated, as she tried to counter the BJP leader for making certain disrespectful comments against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

He was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held.

Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier in the day, Ravi accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places, without providing proper food and rest.

The BJP leader, who had bandages on his head, even claimed that police were behaving on the directions of someone from the "top", as he hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it "dictatorial".

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, however, ruled out any government interference in the police action and arrest of Ravi.

Calling Ravi a "filthy mouth" for his language against Hebbalkar, he claimed that the former even made derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed Ravi's alleged usage of a derogatory word against Hebbalkar as an "offence". He also hit out at the BJP and questioned whether the party supports derogatory comments made against a woman.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra alleged that the state police were working under pressure from the Congress, and warned CM Siddaramaiah that power is not "permanent", as he criticised the government over the arrest of Ravi.

Vijayendra accused the state government of allowing "Congress goons" to attempt an attack on Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, also condemned Ravi's arrest. He accused the Congress government of violating laws and disregarding established etiquette and rules.

There were protests by BJP leaders and workers in several parts of the state against Ravi's arrest and treatment meted out to him by the police.

Congress too held counter protests at several places targeting the saffron party leader for his derogatory remarks against a woman minister.

BJP had given a call for bandh in Ravi's native Chikkamagaluru.

According to police, around 100 members and supporters of the BJP gathered at Hanumathappa Circle protesting against Ravi's arrest and tried to obstruct traffic, causing inconvenience to the public. They were taken into preventive custody. PTI KSU KH