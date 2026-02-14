Derogatory language against Shankaracharya is verbal violence: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that using derogatory language against Shankaracharya constitutes both verbal violence ('shaabdik hinsaa') and a sin.

"Using highly derogatory language against Shankaracharya is both verbal violence and a sin. Along with the person who said this, those who thumped the tables in flattery will also be guilty. When BJP MLAs leave the House and face the public, the public will throw their houses out on the streets," Akhilesh said in a post on X in Hindi, on Saturday.

His comments came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the UP Legislative Assembly, stating that not everyone is entitled to use the title of "Shankaracharya" and that religious decorum and the rule of law must be upheld during all events.

"Those who do not disclose the true figures regarding deaths during the Maha Kumbh, who find ways to corrupt even the payments made in compensation, and who do not reveal where the money went for those who did not receive compensation, do not possess the moral right to question anyone else's religious standing," Yadav said. In his statement, he also referenced the "rule of law" ("kanoon kaa shaasan"), asking, "Once this becomes evident, will he summon the House again to invoke the 'rule of destiny' ("vidhi kaa shaasan")? This is what occurs when ego, rather than humanity, speaks. Ego converts culture into vice, causing the individual to lose respect in society, leading to the saying: 'Whenever he opens his mouth, he speaks ill!'" Yadav further accused Adityanath of dabbling in hate politics, even on matters of religion.

The SP chief asserted that the "indecent" remark made about Shankaracharya has been permanently recorded in the House. "If we call his statement condemnable, even the term 'condemnable' will feel condemnable," he remarked.

His statement followed a dispute between the district administration and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told the Assembly that not everyone could use the title of 'Shankaracharya', and asserted that religious decorum and rule of law must be upheld during all events.

Adityanath, addressing the Assembly without naming anyone, said, "Not every person is entitled to write 'Shankaracharya' before their name. Not everyone can claim to be the acharya of a 'peeth' and disrupt the atmosphere at will. Everyone must adhere to certain limits." Adityanath's remarks arose from the earlier controversy where Saraswati was stopped while heading towards the Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

In an apparent reference to the conflict, Adityanath questioned the opposition's stance and said those advocating for morality should engage in self-reflection.

Defending the administration's management of the Magh Mela, Adityanath stated that when more than 4.5 crore devotees gather at one location, strict crowd management is essential to avert a stampede-like situation.

At a place where crores of devotees have assembled, the exit gate through which people leave after taking a dip cannot be used for entry. Any such attempt can trigger a stampede and endanger lives, Adityanath said. PTI NAV MPL MPL