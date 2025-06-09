'Derogatory' remarks against Amaravati: Journalist who hosted show arrested

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Senior Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday for hosting a programme on a vernacular channel where a scribe allegedly made derogatory remarks against the greenfield capital city Amaravati, said a police official.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish confirmed that Thullur police from Amaravati have arrested the journalist.

"Thullur police have arrested Kommineni Srinivas Rao from Hyderabad over the derogatory remarks against Amaravati," Satish told PTI, adding that the journalist is being brought to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

VVR Krishna Raju, the journalist, who was also part of the programme, was accused of spewing venom against Amaravati and its women.

According to information shared by a source close to the TDP-led NDA government, the duo were booked under BNS Sections 79, 196 (1), 353 (2), 299, 356 (2) and 61 (1) and Section 67 of the IT Act, including Section (1) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Meanwhile, YSRCP said that an FIR was registered against Rao four days ago in Thullur police station, accusing him of "failing to intervene during the broadcast", which featured those alleged vitriolic remarks.

"Immediately after his arrest, Rao was transferred to Vijayawada. Rao, a senior citizen, questioned the legality of the arrest without explanation," said a note from the YSRCP. PTI STH KH