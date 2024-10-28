Derogatory remarks against BJP's Sita Soren: Mahila Cong chief demands legal action against Ansari

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on Monday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks by her party leader and Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari against BJP's Sita Soren and demanded legal action over the matter.

She said that the Congress governments in various states have made strict laws for crimes against women.

Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, on Sunday broke down while speaking about the derogatory remarks allegedly made by Ansari.

Ansari allegedly made the derogatory remark about Soren after filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Asked about Ansari's remarks, Lamba told reporters, "Whether it is a person inside the party or outside, crime should be seen as crime. If you have said something verbally, caused physical harm, all kinds of laws have been made in the Congress government after the Nirbhaya incident." "We never support this (comment). Whether it is Irfan Ansari, the woman belongs to any party, we condemn this (comment), oppose it, demand legal action on it," she said.

Lamba said when the next government is formed, the Congress will ensure a fair action and punishment in this case.

The Jharkhand BJP on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Soren who is a prominent figure in the tribal community.

The BJP's complaint claimed that Ansari's remarks insult both the tribal community and widows in the state. The party requested the commission to prevent Ansari from filing his nomination and to register a criminal case against him.

Soren shared a video of the alleged remarks on X, requesting an apology from the Congress minister.