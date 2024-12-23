Derogatory word against minister: AICC leader Surjewala calls for strict action against BJP MLC

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Monday urged the state government to take strict action against BJP MLC C T Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council recently.

He called the BJP "anti women", and also hit out at the saffron party and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged remark against B R Ambedkar in the Parliament last week, which had led to a political uproar.

"The BJP has repeatedly insulted the women of this country. BJP's very character is anti women, anti youth, anti farmer and anti dalit, tribes and backward classes. The way in which BJP leaders are using derogatory language against women leaders once again is deplorable. I urge the Karnataka government to take strict action against the culprits," Surjewala told reporters here in response to a question.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while. He was arrested on the same day evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.

The High Court on December 20 ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench of Justice M G Uma asked Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Responding to a question on alleged use of a derogatory word against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which purportedly had led to altercation between Ravi and Minister Hebbalkar, Surjewala said, whether it is Mahatma Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, they will have to face opposition from forces that is trying to divide the country.

"Some people have lost their mental stability and they only try to divert attention. They will make fun of Babasaheb Ambedkar, they will try to bulldoze the Constitution. When Amit Shah himself is abusing and making fun of the framers of the Constitution like -- Babasaheb Ambedkar, will they leave Kharge (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge) and Rahul Gandhi? This very ideology had opposed Mahatma Gandhi when he was alive and...," he said. PTI KSU KH