Derogatory word against minister: Karnataka HC issues interim order for BJP MLC C T Ravi's release

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) In a big relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested on charges of using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order for his release.

Advertisment

The bench of Justice M G Uma said that Ravi should co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

He was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR KSU KH