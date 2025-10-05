Deserted by parents, 7-year-old boy finds shelter in children’s home in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), Oct 5 (PTI) The administration of Jharkhand’s Khunti district has rescued a seven-year-old boy found loitering on the streets and placed him in a government recognised children’s home, an official said on Sunday.

The child, hailing from Kulapoted village in Arki block, was abandoned by his parents, Khunti District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Altaf Khan said.

“We are preparing a social investigation report for the child. According to preliminary information, his mother deserted him and his father due to poverty. The boy’s father also left him a few weeks ago to go for work in another state,” Khan told PTI.

After his father left, the boy loitered in the village and depended on others for food.

“The 'mukhiya' (village head) of Bohonda panchayat took pity on the child and kept him for a few days. But due to some reasons, the child left the house, took a train and reached Khunti town,” the official said.

People informed the police about the child loitering on the streets of Khunti.

“The police rescued him, kept the child in the police station for a couple of days and informed us. We have made an arrangement and kept him in a children’s home here,” said Khan. PTI ANB NN