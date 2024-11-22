Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan being spearheaded by over 4 lakh volunteers: Ayush minister

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Ayush minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday said the campaign to bring Ayurveda closer to every household is being spearheaded by more than 4 lakh dedicated volunteers.

Addressing a press conference, Jadhan said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for launching Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan and making it a national movement." "I commend the incredible efforts of our volunteers and team, and I am confident this campaign will bring transformative health outcomes for India," the minister said.

The concept of Prakriti described in Ayurveda is also scientifically proven based on the science of genomics and the two decades of research undertaken by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The campaign, a nationwide health awareness initiative, is spearheaded by more than 4,70,000 dedicated volunteers and aims to revolutionise healthcare awareness across India, Jadhav said. He expressed his satisfaction with the progress and emphasised the campaign's role as a transformative step towards holistic well-being.

"This initiative brings Ayurveda closer to every household, empowering citizens to understand their unique Prakriti and adopt personalised, preventive health practices," the Minister stated.

'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', led by the Ministry of Ayush and managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focuses on identifying an individual's unique mind-body constitution, or Prakriti, based on Ayurvedic principles of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas.

This knowledge empowers participants to adapt their lifestyles, diets, and exercise routines for better health and disease prevention.

"Understanding one's Prakriti and following the lifestyle advisory based on one's Prakriti may help in enhancing physical and mental health, and may also help in the prevention of various diseases including non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This approach aligns with modern P5 medicine principles -- predictive, preventive, personalised, participatory, and precision medicine." Further, while responding to media queries, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, said, "NCISM, under the Ministry of Ayush, is playing a pivotal role in driving this campaign to every household, ensuring its success through dedicated efforts and innovative strategies." The campaign also aims to set several Guinness World Records, including the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates, the most pledges for a health campaign and the largest video album sharing health campaign messages. PTI PLB HIG HIG