`Deshdoot' founder Deokisan Sarda passes away

Nashik, Dec 20 (PTI) Deokisan Sarda, an industrialist and the founder of Marathi newspaper group "Deshdoot", died at a hospital here on Friday following a brief illness, his family said.

He was 92.

Sarda is survived by two sons and two daughters.

He founded Shri Sinnar Vyapari Bank in 1959 and served as a director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank from 1963 to 1967.

Sarda was also a director of the Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank, Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank and Someshwar Co-operative Sugar Factory.

He was elected as chairman of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce in 1968.

Sarda was also president of the Maharashtra unit of the National Association for the Blind and one of the founders of the Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha.

His last rites were conducted at Amardham crematorium here on Friday evening. PTI COR KRK