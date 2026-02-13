Deshmukh targets ex-top cop Param Bir Singh after his removal from Lilavati Hospital post

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday claimed that ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was involved in corrupt practices, citing his removal from the post of executive director of Lilavati Hospital for alleged bribery and misconduct.

Singh has denied allegations against him and challenged his removal as the executive director of Lilavati Hospital before the Mumbai charity commissioner.

According to reports, a senior employee at Lilavati Hospital had complained to the management that Singh had asked him for a bribe to help him get a promotion. Taking note of this complaint, the hospital administration conducted an internal inquiry, after which it decided to remove Singh from his position on February 5.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh said Singh had earlier levelled "false allegations" against him while he was serving as home minister as part of a conspiracy to defame him.

The NCP (SP) leader claimed that trustees and doctors at Lilavati Hospital have made serious allegations against Singh, including that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh each from several doctors for promotions.

The hospital administration has removed Singh from his position due to the alleged irregularities and misconduct, he said, adding that "his character now stands exposed before the people of Maharashtra".

Referring to the 2021 bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, Deshmukh alleged that Singh had attempted to mislead the state government during the investigation.

He said the probe was later handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which indicated Singh's involvement in the case.

Deshmukh further claimed that Singh made allegations of a Rs 100-crore extortion demand against him to avoid disciplinary action.

However, during a judicial inquiry led by Justice Kailash U Chandiwal (retired), the former city police commissioner failed to appear before the probe panel despite multiple summons and later submitted an affidavit stating he had no evidence against him, the former minister said. PTI MR SM ARU