Desi Oon festival to celebrate India's woolen craft heritage

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) With focus on India's rich woolen heritage, its associated crafts and communities, the fifth edition of Desi Oon Festival will be held here from December 7.

Organised by Centre for Pastoralism, the one-of-its-kind festival will take place at Triveni Kala Sangam with an array of installations, workshops and demonstrations showcasing the artistry of wool.

The festival, centred around the theme of "Waking up to the Wealth in Wool", will celebrate the crafts and communities associated with 'desi oon' fibre and the diverse breeds nurtured by mobile livestock herding communities across India. “Over 80 per cent of indigenous wool is discarded because the industry prefers long staple, fine wool over the shorter staple, coarse wool produced in India. The Desi Oon Hub, anchored by the Centre for Pastoralism focuses on revitalising indigenous wool-related crafts and promoting innovative uses of wool. The fifth edition of the Desi Oon Festival will have a number of sections, including our popular and extensive retail section with products from Hub partners from all over the country," Vasant Saberwal, director of Centre for Pastoralism said in a statement. The event will also have an artistic installation and interactive space for visitors to directly experience the properties of India’s sheep wool.

The festival will also showcase ongoing innovations in the industrial use of discarded wool as well as a curated selection of woolen products that has been produced by a network of 20 partner organisations within the Desi Oon Hub.

The Desi Oon festival is an initiative of the Desi Oon Hub, facilitated by the Centre for Pastoralism. It is a collaborative effort involving organizations from pastoral landscapes across the country that work closely with shepherds, knitters, felters, spinners, and weavers.

The festival will come to an end on December 11. PTI MAH BK BK