'Design in India, Design for World': PM Modi's push for indigenous design capabilities

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday exalted indigenous design capabilities and stressed upon creating products that cater to both domestic as well as international markets.

In his address during the 78th Independence Day celebrations here, Modi coined a new phrase "Design in India, Design for the world".

"India is known for its best quality. Now, we need to focus on design and we need to try that Indian standard become the global standard.

"We have talent...in the field of design we can contribute immensely to the world. We need to move forward with the vision of 'Design in India, Design for the world'," he added.

The prime minister said many global companies want to invest in India and asked state governments to compete among themselves to attract them.

"It is a golden opportunity to make India a hub of global manufacturing," he said, and called upon state governments to make policies to attract investment, while ensuring good governance and law and order.

In sync with the Industry revolution 4.0, the PM said the government's focus is on comprehensive skill development across sectors, from agriculture to sanitation.

Through 'Skil India' programme, the country has ignited growth and a new momentum, he added.

"Vocal for Local" has become the mantra of India's arthatantra (economy), he said.