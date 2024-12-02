Design key in product development, says Italian ministry advisor

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Design is a very important aspect of product development and has the potential to make the final outcome better than what was originally planned, according to a senior Italian official.

Augusto Reggiani, a senior advisor in Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, was speaking in Mumbai on Sunday at the Villaggio Italia exposition, being held to coincide with the port of call of Amerigo Vespucci, a 93-year-old Italian Navy ship used for training and supporting national diplomacy.

Reggiani said design has to be complemented with rigorous research at every stage of the product development. The ultimate aim of design is to ease the daily lives of people, and many such products are available to be seen at the exposition, he said.

The ultimate aim of research efforts is to make the lives of people more beautiful, he said, adding that industries like automobiles rely a lot on design efforts.

"Design makes a product better than the idea behind the product. Design is really important," he said. It is the efforts of young designers, their research and freshness which makes it possible to have path breaking products, he said.

Luca Matteucci, the managing director Marposs SPA, a manufacturer of precision equipment from Italy, said India is an attractive market but added that the country is very price sensitive.

Matteucci said his company has decided to invest in India in order to ensure that quality products come at an affordable price point for the Indian consumers.

In India, the company is also serving sectors beyond auto like medical, semi-conductors and food industry, he said.

Difesa Servizi, the chief executive of Villaggio Italia, said the exhibition has visited Los Angeles, Tokyo, Darwin and Singapore before coming to Mumbai, and will be having more stopovers at cities like Abu Dhabi and Jeddah with whom Itay has good relations. PTI AA VT