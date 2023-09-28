Designated terrorist among four charge-sheeted by NIA in Thane fake currency case

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against four persons, including a designated terrorist, in the Thane fake currency case, an official said on Thursday.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Besides the designated terrorist -- Uncle alias "Javed Patel" alias "Javed Chikna" --those charge-sheeted have been identified as Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Fayaaz has also been charged under the Arms Act, the official said.

The Thane police had in April last year charge-sheeted three accused in the case which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from Riyaz Shikilkar.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the case. After investigations, it arrested Fayaaz in May for possession of illegal arms, the official said.

"The investigations also revealed that Fayaaz was in contact with the designated terrorist 'Uncle' through WhatsApp and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India. He had also received funds sent by 'Uncle' through his associate ‘Bhai’.

"Uncle, a wanted accused, had committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India," the spokesperson said quoting the charge sheet. PTI SKL NSD NSD