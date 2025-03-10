Designers Shivan & Narresh apologise for Gulmarg fashion show

New Delhi: Designer duo Shivan & Narresh, who are facing backlash for displaying "obscene" garments at a fashion show held in Gulmarg last week, have issued an apology saying they deeply regret any hurt caused their presentation during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Delhi-based designers, whose full names are Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, showcased their skiwear collection on March 7 to mark the 15th anniversary of their label.

In an X post on Sunday, Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show "outrageous".

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took congnisance of Farooq's post, saying he has ordered an inquiry into the matter, which also triggered protests in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday.

Following criticism, Shivan & Narresh posted a statement of apology on their official X page.

"We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.

"Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," they said in the statement.

Kashmir's chief priest Farooq on Sunday posted: "Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" he added.

Abdullah responded to Farooq's post, saying the shock and anger are totally understandable.

"The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report," the chief minister wrote on X.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked in a post on X.

Another social media user asked why was a "nude fashion show" held in Gulmarg during Ramzan in the first place.

"This is a shameless mockery of our faith, culture and Kashmiriyat. Ramazan is a month of devotion, repentance, divinity, praying, submission before God NOT decadence. How did the @CM_JnK allow this under his watch when tourism falls directly under his govt?"

"As a Kashmiri Hindu, I am deeply angered and strongly condemn this disgraceful event. Kashmir’s soul is being tainted under the guise of modernity. We are not against fashion but there’s a time and decorum for everything. Stop killing our culture with NUDITY, PLEASE," she added.

In the Assembly, Abdullah said those who organised the fashion show have not applied their mind, showed disregard to the public sentiment and paid no attention to where they are organising it and its timing.

“Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramzan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year,” he said.

The chief minister said he wants to make it clear that there is no role of the government in organising the event.

He also said if permission would have been sought from the government, it would not have given the permission for such an event. “If law has been violated, strict action will be taken.”

After the designers issued the apology, one of the users said he appreciates them expressing "sincere regret".

"Respect for all cultures and traditions is essential, and it’s good to see your commitment to being more mindful. Wishing you the best in promoting creativity while respecting sensitivities. #Respect #Harmony."