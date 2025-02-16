Despair grips family members after loosing their kin in Delhi stampede

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) "When she was born, I held her against my chest. Today, I carried her lifeless body away," said Opal Singh, who lost his seven-year-old daughter in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

His voice trembled and his eyes filled with tears as he spoke of his young daughter: "If you had seen my daughter’s body, you would understand the horror. An iron rod pierced through her head and went all the way through her throat." Singh, along with his wife, two children and his brother, had planned a little tour of the Maha Kumbh. However, as they arrived at New Delhi Railway Station to catch the train to Prayagraj, they were met with an overwhelming crowd.

As they made their way toward platform number 14, chaos suddenly erupted with a massive surge of people coming back up the staircase, causing a deadly stampede.

He told PTI that the railway police blew their whistles in an attempt to control the situation, but the crowd was unstoppable.

When the reporter asked Singh how the chaos started, he said, "I have no clue, but as soon as a few people fell from the staircase, many others started falling one after another." He recalled the heart-wrenching cries for help from people trapped in the crowd. "Everyone was pleading for help, but no one could move." With a heavy heart, he shared, “We had so many dreams for our daughter. We wanted to educate her and see her grow into a successful person. We dreamed of celebrating her wedding and lifting her 'doli' (bridal palanquin), but instead, we carried her ‘arthi’ (funeral bier)." Pausing to gather himself, he added, "When she was born, I held her against my chest. Today, I carried her lifeless body away." Another family member of the deceased, Virendra Singh, the husband of Punam Singh, who lost her life in the stampede, shared his devastating ordeal.

"We received a call from the railway station informing us that a stampede-like situation had occurred, and several people were injured. They told us to come and take my wife," he recounted.

Singh said that after hearing the news, he and his son rushed to the station, but they couldn't find Punam. They were directed to multiple hospitals, hoping she had been taken there.

"We checked LNJP, RML, Lady Hardinge, and the railway hospital, but we couldn't find her anywhere. Finally, we received her body from LNJP Hospital." With pain in his voice, Virendra said, "I have small children. I don’t expect anything from the government. After losing my wife, my life is already ruined." At least 18 people were killed, and more than a dozen injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The incident occurred when some passengers slipped and fell while descending from a foot overbridge, causing a chain reaction.

The stampede took place on platforms 14 and 15, as passengers were rushing to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held.PTI SHB SHB ARD ARD