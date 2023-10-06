Desperate and petty manoeuvre by BJP: Punjab Cong chief on Rahul Gandhi poster

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said BJP's poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan' was a "desperate and petty manoeuvre" by the party.

Advertisment

The BJP poster on X had triggered strong criticism from the Congress which on Thursday called it "totally unacceptable" and "downright dangerous".

Condemning the "recent dissemination of hate and animosity" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Warring, in a statement, said, "The BJP appears to have regressed in their communication approach. While they previously relied on unofficial channels to disseminate such divisive messages, they have now stooped to using their official social media platforms for such purposes." He called the act a "desperate and petty manoeuvre" by the BJP.

Warring criticised the BJP's choice of such a "lowbrow tactic", stating, "The BJP is attempting to sow discord against Rahul Gandhi, particularly after he spent recent days participating in religious gatherings at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). The party seems perturbed by the outpouring of love and support Rahul Gandhi has received from the people and has, therefore, resorted to spreading hatred against him," he said.

Advertisment

"The citizens of Punjab are already well aware of who the genuine Raavan is...," quipped Warring.

He said Punjab will remain committed to promoting love and unity, "in stark contrast to the divisive tactics employed by the BJP".

Meanwhile, the Punjab unit of Congress on Friday staged a protest against BJP's poster on Gandhi.

Punjab Congress leaders and workers burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across all district headquarters of the state, the party unit said in a statement.

Leaders of the PPCC emphasised that their response was not motivated by hatred but was aimed at exposing the BJP's reality to the people, said the statement. According to Haryana Congress leaders, protests were staged at some places in the state against the Rahul Gandhi poster. PTI SUN VSD RPA