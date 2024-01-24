Desperate BJP trying to get back ex-CM Jagadish Shettar, says D K Shivakumar

Mysuru, Jan 24 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the BJP is desperately trying to get back former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar into its fold ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The 68-year-old Shettar, a staunch RSS man and a senior BJP leader, switched to Congress after he was denied a ticket during the 2023 assembly election.

Speaking to reporters at the Bayalukuppe in Mysuru district, Shivakumar said, "Many BJP leaders are desperately trying for the return of Shettar who is with the Congress party now. This is a tell-tale sign of weakness in the party. They don’t have candidates for the upcoming general elections." The deputy chief minister said the BJP and the JD(S) are suffering from a serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence and hence they have joined hands. Now they are desperately trying to get Shettar back into the party fold.

"We made H D Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister to keep the BJP away. Now, Kumaraswamy is embracing the very people who brought his government down. This unholy alliance is a clear example of the state of affairs in the two parties," he added. PTI GMS GMS KH