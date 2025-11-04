Desperate for arms licence, Bhubaneswar woman plots bombing, firing outside her own house

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) A hunt was underway for a woman in Bhubaneswar who employed three people to hurl bombs at her house and fire a few rounds to get an arms licence by showing a threat to her life, police said on Tuesday.

The three people involved in the bombing and shooting have been arrested, while a hunt is on for Ghunguru Misra of Bharatpur, they said.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said Misra had lodged a complaint on September 11, alleging that two crude bombs were hurled outside her house around 11 pm the previous day.

She again filed a complaint on October 4, alleging that shots were fired at the boundary wall of her house, he said.

"During the investigation, police found that the complainant was involved in the bombing and firing to obtain an arms licence by projecting life threats," he said.

"She had applied for an arms licence but could not get it. So she engaged her driver and two others to commit the crime. The three accused persons have been arrested, while a search is underway for her," the commissioner said.

Those arrested were identified as Debasis Mohapatra (24), Santosh Mahakhud (25), and Chandan Nayak (27), police said. PTI BBM BBM SOM