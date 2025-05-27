Despite above-150 mm average rain in Marathwada in May, 370 villages getting water through tankers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 27 (PTI) Despite all eight districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region receiving above 150 mm of average rainfall so far this month, 370 villages are still dependent on tankers for the supply of water, officials said on Tuesday.

Marathwada comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

The average rainfall recorded across all these eight districts was 153.8 mm in the current month with Parbhani receiving 104.3 mm rainfall and Dharashiv 230.9 mm. But despite that, more than 570 tankers are currently supplying water to the villages, the figures mentioned in a report issued by the divisional commissioner office said.

On May 6, a total of 435 tankers were providing water to 278 villages in Marathwada. But as per the May 26 data, the number of tankers has gone up to 573, while the count of villages where water is being supplied through them stood at 370.

The district-wise data of rainfall and tankers is as follows: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 141.4 mm (273 tankers), Jalna 157.4 mm (190 tankers), Nanded 110.5 mm (57 tankers), Dharashiv 230.9 mm (25 tankers), Hingoli 110.7 mm (16 tankers), Beed 181.2 mm (seven tankers), Parbhani 104.3 mm (three tankers) and Latur 206.5 mm (two tankers), the report says. PTI AW NP