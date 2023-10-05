Despite being in NDA, supporting TDP for Andhra Pradesh's welfare: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan

Pedana: Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan said though his outfit is part of the NDA alliance, he is supporting TDP as the combination is the best for the state.

Speaking at a public rally at Pedana village in Krishna district on Wednesday night, the actor-cum-politician said the combination of TDP's experience and Janasena's fighting spirit is needed for the state in the run-up to the 2024 elections to defeat YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kalyan noted that currently there is a perception that the TDP is in a weak position but its experience is needed for the state.

"Though I am part of NDA, though there were many difficulties, I came out (openly) to extend 100 per cent support to TDP because of its experience and Janasena’s fighting spirit is needed for Andhra Pradesh…The combination of TDP’s experience and Janasena’s fighting spirit is enough to kick Jagan to the depths of the abyss (to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in polls)," said Kalyan.

He highlighted that both the parties should work together stronger for the people of the state and avoid the erosion of votes in the next elections.

The actor-politician exhorted that his first priority is the welfare of the state of Andhra Pradesh and in that journey he will take along anybody who joins the alliance of the TDP and Janasena, hoping that the BJP will also respond favourably to this endeavour.

According to Kalyan, the southern state's development is possible only through a YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan observed that nobody could stop the victory of the Janasena-TDP alliance, even in the face of several alleged conspiracies by the ruling YSRCP.

On September 14, in the aftermath of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case and detention in the Rajamahendravaram central prison, Kalyan paid a visit to him, accompanied by TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna.

Following that meeting with Naidu in the jail, Kalyan then declared that the Janasena Party and TDP would go together in the next elections as Andhra Pradesh cannot afford the rule of YSRCP.

Kalyan, who is the chief of Janasena, which happens to be the NDA partner in the southern state, said he had been dillydallying whether Janasena and TDP would contest the forthcoming polls together, but clarified his stand in the wake of Naidu's arrest.