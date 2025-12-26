Despite claims of repair, 40 million litres of water getting leaked from Thane pipeline: NCP (SP)

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Manoj Pradhan on Friday said the Thane Municipal Corporation was "cheating" residents by claiming it had repaired a major water pipeline after it was punctured.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pradhan revealed that despite official claims of repair, 40 million litres of water continue to leak daily from a main pipeline near Ranjanoli village.

Water supply to the city was affected throughout last week when a contractor for Mahanagar Gas breached a 1,000 mm old cement pipeline while laying new gas lines near the Bhiwandi Bypass.

The TMC's claim of repairing the pipeline is completely false, Pradhan stated.

Alleging large scale water theft, Pradhan dared the civic chief to visit some spots with him.

"If no action is taken on water theft, NCP workers will stop water department officials from leaving their offices," he said.

TMC Officials were not not available for comments on Pradhan's allegations. PTI COR BNM