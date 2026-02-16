Despite Cong flak, Aiyar sticks to claim of Pinarayi Vijayan's return

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Unfazed by Congress leadership’s criticism, Mani Shankar Aiyar reiterated his claim that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF will retain power in Kerala, drawing a sharp rebuke from senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who dismissed Aiyar's remarks as "unwarranted".

"As a Congressman, I want the UDF to win. As a Gandhian, I am obliged to tell the truth, irrespective of what I wish. I am not a voter in Kerala, but I think he is going to get another term," Aiyar, a senior Congress leader, told PTI Videos, referring to Chief Minister Vijayan.

Attacking Aiyar, Chennithala said, "AICC has clarified that he is no longer in the Congress. He can say anything." His comments on the Kerala government were unwarranted, the Congress Working Committee member said.

Aiyar's remarks come a day after he drew sharp flak from the Congress leadership for predicting Vijayan's return as Chief Minister. Kerala is set to go to the polls in the next couple of months.

Although the former Union Minister said his remarks were blown out of proportion by the media, Aiyar reiterated his view that the LDF government would return to power as it was doing outstanding work.

"I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements. I made the speech after hearing V K Ramachandran (Planning Commission Deputy Chairman), who reinforced everything that Mary Joseph said," he said.

Referring to his interaction with Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, Aiyar said he was told that Kerala was the only state in the country to have eliminated extreme poverty, achieved through the Panchayati Raj system.

He also said Rajesh spoke about plans to address climate change, which poses a threat to Kerala.

“The fact of the matter is that they have been an outstanding government and the people of Kerala are so intelligent. I cannot see them voting for anyone but the LDF,” he said.

Aiyar said that except for the last Assembly election, governments had changed in every poll in the state.

"If they lose two elections in a row, I won’t be surprised," he said.

He also said that apart from himself, the only Congress leader he respects is Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

"He (Satheesan) and I are the only secular socialists in the Congress party. I am not speaking of the higher level but at the ordinary level. We don't compromise on secularism and socialism," he said.

Asked about UDF leaders claiming that the front would return to power with over 100 seats in the Assembly, Aiyar said he is not from Kerala and not a voter in the state.

“Why are you asking me about Ramesh Chennithala’s estimation of himself? He has twice lost elections. I don’t think he has the right,” he said.

He also said it was not for Chennithala to expel him from the party.

“It is for Mallikarjun Kharge to throw me out of the party. The Congress President has not sent me a letter of expulsion,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference here, flanked by senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac and minister Rajesh, Aiyar attacked other leaders from Kerala, including Shashi Tharoor.

He said he was sure there were differences within the LDF government.

“But they are not played out in public. Within the Congress all the differences are played out in public,” he said.

He said Satheesan is between the right wing of the Congress and the left wing of the Communist party.

“I am not recommending him for chief ministership. There are Congress leaders whom I greatly admire. Then there are others like K C Venugopal whom Rahul Gandhi admires,” he said.

He said he has a low opinion of Congress leaders other than Satheesan.

“Promise me that Satheesan will be the Chief Minister, and I am willing to withdraw my remark that Pinarayi will be the next CM,” he said.

Criticising the Thiruvananthapuram MP, Aiyar said, “I have never met a more unprincipled careerist than Shashi Tharoor who, because Congress did not make him the foreign minister, is now trying to become Modi’s foreign minister. The Congress party was built on principles, not on opportunism.” Aiyar said he is a thorough Congressman and is not joining any other party.

“If the Congress sends me out, I will find my voice,” he said.

He said he does not need the Congress party as it does not need him.

He said he once attempted to join the Samajwadi party that was formed after socialism.

“I was told that if I did what I did in Congress, Mulayam Singh would murder me. So no party wants me because I have a voice of my own,” he said.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2002 Gujarat riots.

Speaking on Panchayati Raj, Aiyar said its effective implementation had been carried out by southern states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

“That is why southern states, on many measures of economic and human development, are ahead of states through which the Ganga flows, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ruled by the BJP and dragging us down,” said Aiyar who held the key portfolio in various Congress governments.

Aiyar said the country could be made the best only through effective Panchayati Raj.

He said China became the most powerful economy in the world through local bodies and planning for building basic infrastructure of economic development with social justice.

“When Pinarayi Vijayan becomes Chief Minister again, I hope he sends a delegation to China. I hope he finances a commission to visit China,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH