Despite drop, temperatures remain above normal in J-K; wet spell likely from March 10

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under above-normal temperatures on Saturday, though there was an appreciable drop in day temperatures compared to the previous day, an official of the Meteorological department said.

However, the conditions are likely to change in the coming days with the meteorological department predicting a spell of wet weather from March 10 to 12 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 and 5.6 notches above normal during this part of the season, respectively. Jammu had recorded a high of 31.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.1 degrees Celsius the previous day.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, also recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.8 degrees Celsius, which was also several degrees above normal.

Despite overcast conditions, the day temperature dropped to 21.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar compared to 24.5 degrees Celsius the previous day. The day temperature on Saturday was 6.5 notches above normal.

Similarly, the night temperature in Srinagar was also 7.2 degrees above normal at 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast moderate snowfall in a few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag in Kashmir valley between March 10 and 12, with light rains at many places.