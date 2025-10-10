Despite extensive search operations by sea and air, Cadet Rana not been located: Company

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Weeks after a 22-year-old merchant navy cadet from Dehradun went missing off the Sri Lankan coast while serving onboard an oil tanker, the company on Friday said that despite extensive search operations by sea and air for more than 96 hours, he has "regrettably not been located".

In a statement, the firm also said that to ensure a "thorough and impartial investigation", it has engaged an "independent surveyor".

"The surveyor visited the vessel on October 7 and will submit a comprehensive report upon completing their investigation," Executive Ship Management said.

This report will follow established international maritime protocols and be shared with the "relevant authorities -- including the Flag State, Directorate General of Shipping (India), ITF, and the Indian Embassy in China -- as well as with the family, once approved and accepted by all authorities and stakeholders," it said.

This process is guided by international maritime standards and regulatory oversight, "not determined by the company alone," it said.

"The safety and well-being of every seafarer entrusted to our care is our highest priority. The company is fully cooperating with all relevant maritime and law enforcement authorities and will implement all findings and recommendations that may arise from the investigation," it added.

Deck Cadet Karandeep Singh Rana went missing on September 20 when the vessel was en route to China from Iraq via Sri Lanka, his father Narendra Singh Rana said earlier this month.

The family has since then appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Centre for help in finding Karandeep.

Narendra, a resident of Dehradun's Patel Nagar area, had earlier told PTI that Karandeep had left Dehradun for Singapore on August 18, from where he had boarded an oil tanker bound for Iraq.

Executive Ship Management in its statement said it remains "deeply saddened by the reported disappearance of Cadet Karandeep Singh Rana, a valued member of our vessel's crew, who went missing at sea during the voyage on September 20".

From the moment the incident was reported, the company has treated this matter with the "utmost seriousness and compassion," it said.

Immediately upon learning of his disappearance, a "full-scale search and rescue operation was launched" by the ship in coordination with maritime authorities, coastal rescue coordination centres, and aerial surveillance units, the firm said.

Two other merchant navy vessels joined the search effort, along with helicopters deployed by the Sri Lankan authorities, it said.

"Despite extensive search operations by sea and air for over 96 hours, Cadet Rana has regrettably not been located," the statement said.

"Our thoughts remain with Cadet Rana's family during this extraordinarily difficult time. We continue to extend every possible support to help them cope with this tragedy -- emotionally, logistically, and administratively -- and we are in regular contact to assist in any way we can," the firm said.

Timely updates have been shared via email, phone calls, and messages with his family, it said.

Representatives from the company's Delhi office "personally visited the family on September 24 to offer support". During the visit, at the family's specific request, they facilitated a phone conversation between the family and the vessel's crew at sea, who spoke at length with them for more than 45 minutes, the statement said.

"The company has offered assistance to the family, willing to visit the vessel in China. As they did not possess valid passports, we have assisted them in securing these documents on an urgent basis. We are also in contact with the Chinese Embassy to determine the specific visa requirements for this exceptional case," it said.

The company remains on standby to assist with travel arrangements once visas are granted, the statement said.

"This tragedy has deeply affected everyone across our organisation, especially those who served alongside Cadet Rana. Our in-house psychologists are in regular contact with the crew and continue to provide counselling to help them cope with the trauma of this event," the firm said.

"We stand by our crew, Cadet Rana's family, and the principles of compassion, integrity, and responsibility that define our maritime community. We respectfully ask that the privacy of the family and crew be observed as investigations continue and efforts progress toward bringing closure to this tragic incident," it said. PTI KND MNK MNK