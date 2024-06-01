Despite falling river water level, situation remains critical in Assam, Manipur: CWC

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Despite a falling trend in water levels, the situation remains critical in multiple districts of Assam and Manipur as the rivers flow above danger level, according to the Central Water Commission data.

In Manipur, the Barak River at Chotabekra in Imphal East district is flowing at 28.27 meters, which is 2.07 meters above its danger level of 26.2 meters. Although the water level shows a falling trend, the severe situation persists, posing a significant risk to the surrounding areas.

In Assam, the Kushiyara River at Karimganj in Karimganj district is flowing at 16.25 meters, 1.31 meters above its danger level of 14.94 meters. The river is currently on a falling trend, but the water level remains critically high, according to the data.

Similarly, the Katakhal River at Matijuri in Hailakandi district is at 20.82 meters, 0.55 meters above its danger level of 20.27 meters. This river also shows a falling trend, yet it continues to pose a severe threat to the region.

The Kopili River at Kampur in Nagaon district is at a steady level of 61.97 meters, 1.47 meters above its danger level of 60.5 meters. The steady trend indicates that the river is maintaining its high level, exacerbating the flood risk in the area.

In Cachar district, the Barak River is being monitored at multiple points.

At Annapurna Ghat, the river is flowing at 21.27 meters, 1.44 meters above its danger level of 19.83 meters, with a falling trend. At Fulertal, it is at 25.08 meters, 1.20 meters above its danger level of 23.88 meters, also showing a falling trend.

At Badarpur Ghat in Karimganj district, the Barak River is at 18.01 meters, 1.16 meters above its danger level of 16.85 meters, with a falling trend. Despite the decrease in water levels, the severe situation continues.

The flood situation continues to be grim at many places in the northeast with a few lakh people affected following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.

At least six people died in the flood, rain and storms in Assam since May 28, they said.

The Haflong-Silchar Road has been completely cut off after a stretch was washed away near Harangajao while the Haflong-Harangajao route has been blocked by multiple landslides.

Train services, cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route are yet to be restored, the officials said.

The southwest monsoon has entered Assam and other parts of the northeast region ahead of its scheduled time due to the effect of Cyclone Remal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. PTI UZM AS AS