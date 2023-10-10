Despite flash flood, no dilution in operational preparedness in Sikkim: Army commander

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) The operational preparedness of the Indian Army along the international border in Sikkim remains "undiluted" despite the loss of human lives and infrastructure in the recent flash flood in the Himalayan state, Eastern Command chief Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita said here on Tuesday.

He maintained that the armed forces are ready to take on any challenge that may emerge at the front.

"As far as operational preparedness is concerned, there has been no dilution in our capacities," the Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief said.

"We are ready to take on any challenge," he added.

The top army commander said there has been a massive loss of life and infrastructure in the flash flood.

Of the 22 army personnel missing, the bodies of 10 jawans have been recovered while a search is underway for the rest, he said.

"Damage to infrastructure has been huge. Roads, bridges and small infrastructure of the army have been washed away," Lt Gen. Kalita, who returned from the Himalayan state on Monday after overseeing relief operations, said.

He said the primary focus is now on search and rescue, with the evacuation of stranded tourists also having commenced after an improvement in weather conditions.

"All agencies are working in a synergised manner in providing succour to the people," he added.

On damage to army infrastructure, the top commander said assessment has already been done and some funds released to start work.

"Once roads and bridges are restored, remaining work won't take much time," he said, referring to restocking of armoury and other allied goods. PTI SSG ACD