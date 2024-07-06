Despite flooding in many places, Madihalli hobli in Hassan, Karnataka records -73 per cent deficit

Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Despite heavy rains and floods in many regions, especially in coastal Karnataka, as per the hobli-wise rainfall report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), many regions have recorded less than usual rainfall too.

A hobli is a cluster of adjoining villages administered together in Karnataka.

According to the report, four hoblis have recorded large deficits (over -60%) during this southwest monsoon (between June 1 and July 6) and 117 hoblis have recorded deficit rainfall ( -20% to -59%).

The highest departure from normal percentage was recorded in Madihalli hobli in Belur taluk of Hassan district at -73%, between June 1 and July 6.

While Anavatti hobli (Soraba taluk in Shimoga district) stood at -72%, Javagal hobli in Hassan district (Arasikere taluk) recorded -64 and Lakya hobli in Chikkamagaluru recorded -60%.

According to the KSNDMC report, Karnataka recorded an actual amount of 266mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 6, as against the normal rainfall of 249 mm, placing the state in the normal category for southwest monsoon 2024.

But when it came to rainfall between July 1 and 6, Karnataka received 63 mm rainfall as against 50 mm, a departure of 27 per cent from the normal, placing it in the ‘excess’ category.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has said coastal Karnataka received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Castle Rock, Honavar and Ankola in Uttara Kannada receiving 170mm, 180mm and 130mm rainfall respectively. Udupi too received 150mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Owing to heavy rains and a red alert issued by IMD, the Dakshina Kannada district has already closed all anganwadis, government aided and private primary and high schools and pre-graduate colleges on July 6.

The District Disaster Management Authority in Dakshina Kannada had also said it has fortified its relief activities in potential flood and landslide areas. PTI JR ROH