Despite govt's billion lies, UP has not reached 1 trillion-dollar economy goal: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, despite telling “a billion lies”, has not been able to reach its target of a USD 1 trillion economy.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly, Yadav also alleged that the state was currently “number 1” in spending on “false propaganda”, accidents caused by stray cattle and “ordering lathicharge” on jobseekers.

During a discussion on the governor's address, the SP chief said, "The document which the governor read here is a government document. It is the constitutional obligation that whatever the government gives in writing, she (governor) will have to read it. The government has passed on its own things through the governor's address that are far from the truth," he said.

"The government is continuously talking about a USD 1 trillion economy and yet despite telling a billion lies, it has not been able to reach the target," he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has set a goal of establishing UP as a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027.

Hitting out at the BJP government for its claims, Yadav said that the state was “number 1” in appointing acting DGPs and withdrawing cases against BJP leaders.

"Uttar Pradesh is number one in making acting DGPs. UP is number one in accidents caused by stray cattle. UP is number one in spending on false propaganda. It is number one in withdrawing cases against its own people. UP is number one in ordering lathicharge on people seeking jobs," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly said that the state was also “number one” in “protecting” those involved in committing crimes against women, incidents of crop damage by stray cattle, oppression of Dalits and people of the backward class, “taking” rights of the poor, and giving jobs to “its own people through the backdoor”. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY