Despite her mother being nominee, forest dept must take call on wife's compassionate hiring: Court

Nainital, Oct 31 (PTI) A unique case came up for hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court, where a woman's claim for compassionate appointment after her husband's death was rejected as he had registered his mother-in-law as a nominee in his service records instead of his wife.

The widow filed a petition in the High Court challenging the forest department's decision, which was heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

The court directed that since the amount from the deceased employee's General Provident Fund (GPF) to his widow has already been released, recognising the petitioner as the employee's wife. The department should now decide on the compassionate appointment claim within three months, in accordance with the law.

According to the petitioner, her husband, Kishan Singh Dhapola, was working as a watchman in the Forest Department and had passed away in 2020. The petitioner had requested compassionate appointment, family pension and other service benefits from the department.

The state government informed the court that the relationship between the petitioner and her husband was strained and that the petitioner had previously filed a maintenance case.

The government also stated that the department refused to consider her name for compassionate appointment because Dhapola's service record listed his wife's mother as the nominee.

However, the state government acknowledged that a portion of the GPF amount had been released to the petitioner.

The High Court held that since the department had recognised the petitioner as Dhapola's wife by releasing a portion of the GPF amount, her claim for compassionate appointment should also be considered.

The court directed the Forest Department to review the petitioner's claim for compassionate appointment and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law within three months.