Despite multiple appeals, Centre fails to sanction AIIMS for Raichur: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday said that despite a relentless 1,000-day-long struggle and multiple appeals from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ministers, and elected representatives, the Centre has failed to provide a positive response regarding the sanctioning of an AIIMS in Raichur.

The BJP leaders from Karnataka holding ministerial positions in the union government are engaging in political manoeuvring by merely suggesting an increase in health facilities under the NHM and PM-ABHIM schemes, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference, the State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology criticised the Central BJP leadership for repeatedly neglecting the Kalyan Karnataka region and committing gross injustice against its people.

"The central government is systematically depriving Raichur of its rightful development—socially, politically, and economically. As per our federal structure, the Centre has to ensure social, economic, and political justice for every state. However, ever since the Modi government assumed power, the very principles of federalism have been turned upside down. The Centre’s continuous disregard for Karnataka’s legitimate demands is a violation of constitutional principles," he claimed.

According to him, the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), launched in 2003, was designed to reduce regional healthcare imbalances by establishing AIIMS hospitals across the country. Under this scheme, the Central government has already sanctioned AIIMS institutions in 22 states.

"Our government has made more than ten official requests at various levels to sanction AIIMS for Raichur. On August 22, 2023, a delegation—including myself and the Minister in charge of Raichur—met the Union Health Minister and submitted a formal request. Later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking approval," he said.

"Despite these efforts, the Union Finance Ministry continues to delay and hesitate, even though Raichur qualifies under Article 371J as a backward district with Aspirational District status," he said.

Citing a letter dated January 14, 2025, the minister stated that BJP national president and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda informed CM Siddaramaiah that instead of approving AIIMS in Raichur, the Centre has suggested improving healthcare facilities in the Kalyan Karnataka region through grants under the National Health Mission (NHM).

"This raises an important question—how can the state’s entire healthcare infrastructure be strengthened, and an institution like AIIMS be established, with just NHM grants?" Boseraju asked.

In a statement, the minister strongly objected to the "double standards of the Central Government," which has sanctioned 22 AIIMS institutes across the country under PMSSY, yet expects Karnataka to settle for alternative healthcare schemes under NHM and PM-ABHIM.

"Why this stepmotherly treatment towards Karnataka? AIIMS is not just a hospital—it is a premier medical and research institution, and Raichur fully deserves it. The Centre’s discriminatory approach toward Kannadigas is unacceptable. Just as AIIMS has been sanctioned in other states, the same must be done for Raichur," he demanded.

Boseraju also criticised Karnataka BJP leaders, who hold ministerial positions in the central government, for their lack of initiative.

Boseraju also criticised Karnataka BJP leaders, who hold ministerial positions in the central government, for their lack of initiative.

"They are busy playing politics instead of fulfilling their responsibility to bring AIIMS to Karnataka, especially to the Kalyan Karnataka region, including Raichur. The BJP, which lost five Lok Sabha seats in this region, seems to be taking revenge on the people instead of working for their welfare. If the Centre continues this deliberate neglect, Karnataka will witness statewide protests, with people taking to the streets to demand justice," he warned.