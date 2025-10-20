Despite rains, TN ushers in Deepavali with usual fervour

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) Deepavali was celebrated with usual fervour across Tamil Nadu, despite heavy rainfall, on Monday.

People woke up early, wore new attire and burst crackers to mark the Festival of Lights. The Tamil Nadu government, citing a Supreme Court judgement of 2018, has said people may burst firecrackers for two hours--between 6 am and 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

With rains playing spoilsport, people are forced to burst crackers in breaks between spells of rains.

It also said bursting of firecrackers must be avoided in 'silence areas', including those housing hospitals. Also, it should be avoided near huts and other places that may easily catch fire.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and political leaders including Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, greeted people on the occasion.

“May Maa Lakshmi bless us with happiness, health and prosperity, filling our lives with love and compassion and fostering a harmonious society rooted in peace and oneness. Wishing everyone a joyous, vibrant and safe Deepavali,” posted the governor on his X official handle.

Conveying his wishes, Palaniswami, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, said “On this joyous festival day, may love and peace flourish across the nation; may all sorrows fade away, giving rise to a bright and radiant future; may divisions disappear and unity prevail; and may prosperity and well-being abound in everyone’s life." PTI JR ROH