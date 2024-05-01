Despite ruling for 70 years, Cong could not implement Constitution in entire country: Modi

Himmatnagar (Gujarat), May 1 (PTI) Hitting back at the Congress for claiming the BJP will change the Constitution in its third term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the opposition party could not implement the statute book in the entire country despite being in power for 70 long years.

Addressing a poll rally in Himmatnagar town of north Gujarat in support of BJP's Lok Sabha candidates for Sabarkantha and Mehsana seats, the PM asserted he was committed to the Constitution and ensured its implementation in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 which provided special status to the erstwhile state.

"Congress leaders are now claiming the Constitution is in danger and reservation will be abolished. In reality, the Congress could not implement the Constitution in the entire country during its 70-year rule. Our Constitution was not implemented in Kashmir...It was Modi who did it because Modi is committed to the Constitution," emphasised the BJP stalwart.

Without taking the name of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's star campaigner said the party's 'shehzada' (prince) is now claiming the country will burn if Modi comes to power for a third time.

"In reality, it is the Congress which is burning now. They are saying such things because their dreams have now turned into ashes," he opined. PTI PJT PD RSY