Dessert show 'Cakeology 2025' to begin from Friday in Guwahati

Guwahati (PTI), Jan 30 (PTI) Cake lovers, pastry chefs and industry insiders -- all set to join India's top dessert expo 'Cakeology 2025', beginning in Guwahati from Friday.

Scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, this event will witness participation of cake enthusiasts, baking professionals and industry buyers, according to a press release from the organisers on Thursday.

Promising to be a game-changer for the baking segment in Northeast India, this will be the country's premier Cake & Bake Expo's debut show in Guwahati.

Commenting on the show, Cakeology Founder Khushi Malani said, "Attendees can look forward to an array of exciting activities, including stalls and exhibits where top brands are showcasing ingredients, tools and baking equipment." Also, there will be free hands-on workshops led by expert bakers and chefs, and live theatre demonstrations, she added.

"The workshop 'Make It & Take It' will be completely free, where one will get the chance to master the art of crafting delicious treats at no cost and take the delectable creations home. These workshops are open to participants of all skill levels," Malani said.

She said that the Guwahati edition of Cakeology will have around 20 stalls from different parts of the country.

Having begun its journey in Mumbai in 2016, Cakeology has grown into India's one of the most successful baking expos, hosting multiple successful editions till now.

"Now for the first time, it is expanding to Guwahati, offering an unparalleled platform for cake artists, home bakers, industry professionals and food entrepreneurs to connect, learn and showcase their talents," Malani said.