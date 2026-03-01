Destabilising development: Farooq Abdullah on Khamenei's assassination

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed "profound anguish" over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

"Abdullah has strongly denounced the act, describing it as a tragic and destabilising development with serious implications for peace and stability in the region," the ruling National Conference (NC) said in a statement here.

The former chief minister said such incidents deepen uncertainty and grief, and underscored the urgent need for wisdom, restraint and adherence to the principles of justice and international law.

Abdullah appealed for calm and urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn are able to do so respectfully, without fear or undue restrictions, while maintaining public order.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US. His son-in-law and daughter-in-law were also killed in the attack.