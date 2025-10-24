Destiny of J-K changed under PM Modi's leadership after Article 370 abrogation: Rijiju

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said following the abrogation of Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership , Jammu and Kashmir's "destiny" has changed, paving the way for peace and development in the region.

Rijiju, in a reference to assembly polls in Bihar, said there is "Modi wave" across the country, and people everywhere believe that India’s future is safe and bright under his leadership.

“I have personally felt that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and after the abrogation of Article 370, the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir has changed. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of peace and development," Rijiju told reporters here.

"The world wants to see Kashmir — it is such a beautiful place — and when there is both peace and progress here, it will look even more magnificent," he said during an event where job letters were handed out to youth at Katra as part of a nationwide programme chaired by the prime minister.

“I have been coming to Kashmir for many years — I came in the 1970s, in the 1980s, and even after the 1990s and 2000s. But the kind of development that began in Jammu and Kashmir after 2014 had never happened before,” Rijiju said.

The parliamentary affairs minister said that before constitutional changes were made while revoking Article 370, several provisions of the Indian Constitution and reservation policies were not applicable in J-K.

Many central schemes could not reach the people before but after the removal of Article 370, a lot of work has been done, he said.

Rijiju said that during his time as the sports and law minister, sports facilities, auditoriums, multi-sports centres, training centres, court infrastructure projects, including high court buildings, were initiated in various places.

Commenting on political developments in Bihar, Rijiju said “Today, the prime Minister is beginning his campaign from the birthplace of (former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna) Karpoori Thakur ji in Chhapra.

"This will send out a very strong message. The entire Bihar knows that only under the leadership of Modi ji can Bihar reach new heights. No one wants to see the return of ‘Jungle Raj’.” On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being named the INDIA bloc’s CM face in Bihar, the minister said, "Just naming someone doesn’t mean anything. Public acceptance is what truly matters.

"This is a democracy, and people are supreme. Today, there is a wave of Modi ji across the country, and everywhere people believe that India’s future is safe and bright under his leadership.” When asked about National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s demand for full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju said he cannot offer his comment on it.

Rijiju extended his greetings to the 51,000 youths who were given government jobs. “Many congratulations to all the youths who have received appointment letters in various government departments. When someone gets a job, it is not only the person but the whole family and society that share the joy,” he said.

He urged the youth to view government service as a chance to serve the country. “The 51,000 appointment letters given today are government jobs — which means an opportunity to serve the nation.

"I want to tell the youth not to consider this merely a job, but to see it as a responsibility to serve the country,” Rijiju said. PTI AB SKY SKY