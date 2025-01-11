Destroy clandestine narcotics labs with ruthless approach: Shah to states

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged all states to destroy clandestine laboratories with rigour and take legal action against them with a ruthless approach.

Addressing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here, Shah also said that in 2024, by seizing drugs worth Rs 16,914 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police across the country took the biggest action against drugs, which is a significant step in making a drug-free society.

"All states should destroy illegal clandestine laboratories with rigour and take legal action against them with a ruthless approach," he said.

The home minister said the Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the drug supply chain, a strategic approach for demand reduction, and a humane approach for the victims.

He emphasised the need to strategically and cautiously expand the use of legal provisions for asset confiscation.

The home minister stressed the importance of devising district-level strategies and establishing mechanisms to escalate cases systematically, which would enhance the effectiveness of the campaign.

He also highlighted the central government's efforts to develop an anti-drone system, urging the police forces of all border states to support this initiative by organising hackathons and actively contributing to advancements in this area.

"The time has come now when we can all contribute to this fight and succeed in winning it," he said.

Shah said in the last 10 years, there has been a seven-fold increase in the seizure of drugs, which is a major achievement.

"The Modi government has given a strong message of destroying the entire ecosystem of drugs through strict action," he said.

"No country can move forward on the path of development with a young generation suffering from drug addiction. It is our responsibility that we all fight this challenge together and make all efforts to win this battle," he said.

The home minister said during 2004-14, a total of 3.63 lakh kg of drugs were seized while between 2014-24, altogether 24 lakh kg of drugs were seized -- a seven-fold increase as compared to the previous decade.

He said drugs worth Rs 8,150 crore were disposed of in 2004-14 but in 2014-24, drugs worth Rs 54,851 crore were destroyed -- eight times more than the previous decade.

The conference, organised by the NCB, aims to address the growing concern of drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and Union Territories of northern India.

Shah also launched the drug disposal fortnight starting from Saturday to January 25. He said that during this period, one lakh kg of narcotics worth Rs 8,600 crore will be destroyed.

The conference is being attended by governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers and senior officers from the eight participating states and UTs and the Centre. PTI ACB RHL