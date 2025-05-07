Destroy Pakistan completely, says Gujarat woman who lost husband, son in Pahalgam terror attack

Ahmedabad: A woman from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, who lost her husband and a son in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor', and urged the government to continue action against Pakistan till it is wiped out.

Another woman, a resident of Surat, whose husband was also killed in the attack, expressed happiness over the action and said she had complete faith in the government.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Talking to media persons in Bhavnagar, Kajalben Parmar said, "I am very proud of the air strike carried out on Pakistan. I salute the armed forces and hail Bharat Mata. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and very happy for the strike. Keep carrying out such attacks and wipe out Pakistan, this is my prayer to Modi saheb." Her husband Yatish Parmar and their son Smit were among the 26 persons killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The father-son duo was among three persons from Gujarat who lost their lives in the April 22 attack.

"My son was in Class 12. He used to tell me frequently that he wanted to join the Indian Army and fight for the country. But before that, we went to Kashmir to attend Morari Bapu's 'Ram Katha' and visit Pahalgam, where they (terrorists) killed my son and husband. I want to see Pakistan annihilated," she added.

Kajalben's elder son, Abhishek Parmar said he was happy for the action against Pakistan which came on the 15th day of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"PM Modi took action against Pakistan on the 15th day. I lost my father and my brother, who wanted to join the army. Now that Modi has given them a reply, I am happy about that," he said.

Shitalben Kalathiya, wife of late Shailesh Kalathiya, told the media that she was "very satisfied" with India's action against Pakistan.

"I am very happy with whatever the Modi government has done to bring to justice the people who came forward and shot my husband and others in the name of Hindus and Muslims. We have full faith in the government, and whatever it has done till now is proper. We have full faith that it will do whatever is right in the future as well," she said in Surat.

The terrorists took away the only earning member of the family, she said, adding that their daughter was yet to come to terms with what happened to her father in front of her eyes.

"We were devastated. We appeal to the Gujarat government to do whatever it can for the future and education of our children. I am very happy for the action against Pakistan," she said.