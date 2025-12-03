Destroying Parliament's dignity well-thought-out campaign of Cong: BJP on Renuka Chowdhury's remarks

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP slammed Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday over her "bhow bhow" response to reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her, saying it shows that destroying the dignity of Parliament has now become a formally-structured and well-thought-out campaign of the main opposition party.

The ruling party also flayed the Congress over its national spokesperson Ragini Nayak sharing a purported AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi selling tea at what appeared to be a red-carpet event, saying those who "robbed" the country are rattled that a tea seller has occupied the top post in the country.

While a row over Chowdhury's remarks on bringing a dog into the Parliament complex was yet to die down, the Congress leader added fuel to fire on Wednesday with her snappy response to reports that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for her comment that "those sitting inside bite, dogs do not".

"Bhow bhow.... What else should I say?" Chowdhury told PTI Videos outside Parliament when asked to comment on reports of the privilege motion.

Reacting sharply, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Chowdhury's response "shows that destroying the dignity of Parliament has now become a formally-structured and well-thought-out campaign of the main opposition party".

"The way she acted -- first bringing a dog in her car and then dramatically presenting her sympathy for the dog -- is understandable.... But the manner in which she barked when a journalist asked her a question and what she said on Tuesday -- calling Parliament, its MPs biters -- demonstrate that the Congress has started a well-planned campaign to undermine the dignity of the entire Parliament and tarnish its image," he told a press conference here.

Citing some past incidents, the BJP leader alleged that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also undermined the dignity and decorum of Parliament "with his behaviour" several times.

"Why is the Congress party engaged in this campaign of tearing apart the dignity of India's Parliament? What Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said -- the Congress is becoming the Muslim League Maoist Congress -- all these examples prove that very thing," Trivedi said.

"This behaviour is like the urban Naxal mindset, in which disrespecting constitutional arrangements and institutions and lowering their dignity becomes a method, which is a part of the Maoist agenda," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Chowdhury a "serial offender" and said she has insulted Parliament with her "bizarre remarks".

"Today she responds with 'bow wow' bark when journalists ask her a question on Privilege Motion... But here is she insulting Sansad, Sanvidhan, Sena, Sanatan. And Rahul Gandhi backs her! Do these people have any respect for Parliament?" Poonawala asked in a post on X.

Flaying the Congress over Nayak's post on X, another BJP MP and the party's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said just before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mani Shankar Aiyar, while speaking at a party conclave, had questioned Modi's status, saying he could come and sell tea outside the venue of the event.

"I think a new Mani Shankar Aiyar has emerged in the Congress," he said in an apparent reference to Nayak.

"There is no need to say what happens with the Congress whenever Mani Shankar Aiyar resurfaces," Patra added.

He said the BJP is proud of all tea sellers, labourers, youngsters and farmers.

"They do not rob this country. Those who rob get rattled like this when a tea seller becomes the prime minister of the country," he said, slamming the Congress. PTI PK RC