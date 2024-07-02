Detailed discussions needed on certain provisions of new criminal laws: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday insisted on a detailed discussion on certain provisions of the new criminal laws.

He also felt the need to wait and watch with regard to some of the provisions, which existed in the previous Indian Penal Code and now have been omitted in the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), which came into force on July 1.

"We cannot reject all the provisions of the new criminal laws. We have imparted training to our police force but they will require at least two months to get accustomed to the new laws," the Minister told reporters.

According to him, there were many provisions which need detailed discussions and debates.

"There are some provisions which are very good. We cannot discard every provision. They have tried to change the criminal laws introduced by the British rulers and introduced provisions that suit the modern world," Parameshwara said.

He said he will not go into the drawbacks of some of the provisions because it will be perceived in a wrong way.

"We do not find some of the provisions proper because earlier we were registering cases pertaining to certain incidents or events in the past which will not be done anymore. Such cases require discussion whether that is good or bad," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Certain laws in which people were arrested in the past and cases are still in progress but now the same act is no more a crime according to the new BNS, Parameshwara said.

Since the BNS is not retrospective, the cases registered in the past will go on as it is but such cases coming up in future will not be registered, he explained.

"We will discuss such cases and inform the Centre about it. We will tell them to rectify them," he added. PTI GMS GMS SS