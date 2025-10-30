Detailed project report for Pushkar Corridor finalised, work to begin soon: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Pushkar Corridor has been finalised and the work will commence soon.

According to officials, the proposed corridor, to be developed under the Centre's Swadesh Darshan scheme, will focus on maintaining the water level in Pushkar Lake, developing road infrastructure, and upgrading religious sites located along the route.

Speaking at the inauguration of the acclaimed Pushkar Fair in the temple town of Pushkar in Ajmer district, the deputy chief minister also announced that a 'Ghoomar Mahotsav' will be organised on November 19 at every divisional headquarters to promote Rajasthan's cultural identity.

She also asserted that the government is making continuous efforts to enhance Pushkar's global identity.

The ceremony began with traditional rituals and prayer to Lord Brahma, amid a performance of 101 'nagadas' (drums). Following the rituals, Kumari hoisted the national flag to formally inaugurate the fair.

The deputy chief minister also interacted with school children who presented various cultural performances during the programme.

The fair, which will continue till November 5, is expected to attract thousands of tourists from India and abroad. Various cultural events are scheduled during the festival, besides the cattle trade, which remains one of the key activities of the Pushkar Fair, known for showcasing elite breeds and record-breaking animal valuations.

A two-and-a-half-year-old stallion Shahbaz, owned by Chandigarh-based breeder Gary Gill and valued at Rs 15 crore, has drawn large crowds since he arrived at the fair.

"Shahbaz has won multiple shows and comes from a prestigious lineage. His covering fee is Rs 2 lakh, and his asking price is Rs 15 crore," Gill said, adding that he has already received offers up to Rs 9 crore for the Marwari breed horse.

Another star attraction is a 1,500 kg buffalo named Anmol, priced at Rs 23 crore. Its owner, Palmindra Gill, said the animal has been "raised like royalty" and is fed milk, desi ghee, and dry fruits daily.

Joining the line-up is another buffalo, Rana, from Ujjain, valued at Rs 25 lakh and weighing 600 kg. The animal consumes food worth Rs 1,500 a day, including gram flour, eggs, oil, milk, ghee, and liver tonic, the owner boasted.

Also at the fair is Badal, a veteran Marwari stallion and father of 285 colts, who has reportedly attracted offers up to Rs 11 crore but remains unsold.

The animal husbandry department is monitoring the fair activities to ensure the health and safety of thousands of livestock up for trade, an official said.

Joint Director Dr Sunil Ghiya said dedicated checkpoints have been set up along the routes being used by traders and herders to bring animals to the fair.

He said animal records are being digitised as part of a larger initiative to ensure transparency in livestock management. PTI SDA ARB ARB MPL MPL