Detailed strategy ready for assembly polls: Pankaja Munde

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said her party has prepared a detailed strategy for the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in October.

Talking to reporters here after a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, attended by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, she said comprehensive discussions took place over the last two days about all 288 assembly seats.

"We have prepared a strategy for winning the maximum number of seats along with our allies Shiv Sena and NCP," she said.

The core committee also discussed the issues to be taken up during the state BJP convention in Pune on July 21 where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah will address party workers, Munde said.

The welfare schemes announced in the recent budget of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra for women, the youth and farmers were well received by the people, she said.

"We discussed the schemes and how the BJP and it allies can ensure that they reach the (areas covered under) 97,000 polling booths in the state," she said. PTI MR KRK